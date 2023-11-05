Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock valued at $48,160,008. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,262,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 230,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

