AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99. 311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

AMB Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.

AMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It provides savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

