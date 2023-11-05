AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Issues Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $652.65 million, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.16. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $27.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

