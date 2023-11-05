Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Lifted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ameren by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Ameren Stock Up 0.5 %

Ameren stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

