American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after buying an additional 2,351,246 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after buying an additional 1,893,718 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after buying an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $79.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

