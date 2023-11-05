American Express (NYSE:AXP) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $158.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised American Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.95.

Get American Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

AXP stock opened at $152.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average of $160.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.