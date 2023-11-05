American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 72.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,388,000 after buying an additional 2,547,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $37,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $545,493,000 after acquiring an additional 194,779 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $12,821,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Maximus by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.92 and a 1-year high of $89.69.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

