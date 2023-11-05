American International Group Inc. Has $10.96 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $497.76 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $514.76 and a 200 day moving average of $502.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $559.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.