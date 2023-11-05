American International Group Inc. Sells 14,979 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,979 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,541,000 after buying an additional 134,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,851,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,809,000 after buying an additional 61,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,311,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,416,000 after buying an additional 621,094 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,782,000 after buying an additional 926,871 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

