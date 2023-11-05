American International Group Inc. Sells 3,867 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.15. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.29 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

