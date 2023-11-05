American International Group Inc. Trims Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 160.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.82. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

