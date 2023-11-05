AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $170,306.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,014 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

