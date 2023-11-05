Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Amphenol stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

