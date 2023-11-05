Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.1 %

AMPE stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.