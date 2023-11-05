Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.1 %
AMPE stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $13.20.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
