Analysts Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Target Price at $36.29

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.
OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy
OGE Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.55%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OGE Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.4182 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.29%.
About OGE Energy
OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.
