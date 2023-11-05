Analyzing DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive -55.37% 12.54% 10.26% PLAYSTUDIOS -0.45% -1.80% -1.56%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DoubleDown Interactive and PLAYSTUDIOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 1 0 3.00 PLAYSTUDIOS 0 4 4 0 2.50

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.57%. PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus price target of $5.58, indicating a potential upside of 113.10%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and PLAYSTUDIOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million N/A -$233.98 million ($3.43) -2.39 PLAYSTUDIOS $290.31 million 1.20 -$17.78 million ($0.03) -87.33

PLAYSTUDIOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats DoubleDown Interactive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

