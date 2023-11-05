Andrew C. Nelson Purchases 3,000 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Investar Trading Up 0.8 %

ISTR opened at $10.70 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Investar had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Investar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Investar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ISTR

Institutional Trading of Investar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter valued at $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Investar by 79.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.