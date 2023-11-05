Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.3 %

BUD stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.