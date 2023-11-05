Annovis Bio (ANVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Annovis Bio to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ANVS opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANVS. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth about $1,495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

