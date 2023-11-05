Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in AON by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $323.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $274.34 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.96.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

