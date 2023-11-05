APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in APA were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in APA by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ APA opened at $39.96 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 102.06% and a net margin of 17.62%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

