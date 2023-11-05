Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 519,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $39,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $85.03 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $93.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

