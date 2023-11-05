Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $332,126,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO opened at $85.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

