Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $17.75 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.