Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $238.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $203.75 and a 12-month high of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.52 and a 200-day moving average of $237.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

