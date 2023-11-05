AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of AppFolio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.75.

AppFolio Stock Up 5.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $198.06 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $207.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.41.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $43,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 14.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Stories

