Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, November 6th.
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($1.21). On average, analysts expect Applied Molecular Transport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Applied Molecular Transport Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMTI opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.08. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Applied Molecular Transport
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth $91,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 47,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.
