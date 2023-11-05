Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, November 6th.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($1.21). On average, analysts expect Applied Molecular Transport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.08. Applied Molecular Transport has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Applied Molecular Transport

In related news, Director Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 184,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $29,510.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 771,058 shares in the company, valued at $123,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 184,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $29,510.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 771,058 shares in the company, valued at $123,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Shawn Cross sold 193,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $31,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,158 shares of company stock worth $78,636. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth $91,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 47,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.