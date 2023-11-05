Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, November 6th.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($1.21). On average, analysts expect Applied Molecular Transport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Up 10.9 %

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $0.16 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Insider Activity at Applied Molecular Transport

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

In related news, Director Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 184,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $29,510.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 771,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Shawn Cross sold 193,960 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $31,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 184,442 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $29,510.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 771,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 490,158 shares of company stock worth $78,636 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 147,112 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

Featured Articles

