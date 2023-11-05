Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $15.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 38.40. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,117.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.