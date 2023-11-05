ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.90 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
