ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.90 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

