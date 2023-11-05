Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.83.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after purchasing an additional 463,055 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 423,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,564,000 after acquiring an additional 248,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.