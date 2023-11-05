Archrock, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.

Archrock has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 65.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AROC stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.70. Archrock has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $137,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,365,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,744,000 after buying an additional 506,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 963,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Archrock by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,007,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 610,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Archrock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,287,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AROC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

View Our Latest Report on Archrock

About Archrock

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.