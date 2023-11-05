Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Lowered to $118.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.62.

NYSE:ARES opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Ares Management’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 143.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,207,235.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $20,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,243,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 784,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,099,285 and sold 1,313,417 shares valued at $132,726,614. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Ares Management by 29,954.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ares Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

