Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23 to $1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

AHH stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 390,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.98. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,498 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.