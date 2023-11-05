Atlanticus (ATLC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, November 6th.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $290.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.16 million. On average, analysts expect Atlanticus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $82,555.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $160,202. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,043,000 after buying an additional 32,529 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atlanticus by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Atlanticus by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ATLC. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlanticus

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.