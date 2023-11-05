Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Raymond James

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AESI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $341,177.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,703,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,787,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,409,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 16,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $341,177.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,787,083.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $1,110,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

