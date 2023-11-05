Atria Investments Inc Acquires 527 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 293,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Equifax by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 17.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Equifax Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE EFX opened at $181.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

