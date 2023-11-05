Atria Investments Inc Buys 1,191 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

