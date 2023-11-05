Atria Investments Inc Buys 3,846 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 164.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $497.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $514.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $559.47.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

