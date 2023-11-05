Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,804 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 1.28% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPHD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 79.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 113,838 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 349,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of TPHD stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

