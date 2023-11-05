Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE stock opened at $217.23 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $160.15 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 170.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

