Atria Investments Inc Grows Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 158.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,327 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 1.42% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $21.22.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

