Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS opened at $67.87 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

