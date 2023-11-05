Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $227.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.88 and a 200 day moving average of $222.99. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

