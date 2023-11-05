Atria Investments Inc Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,636,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,407,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,968,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 4.1 %

CRL stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

