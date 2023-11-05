Atria Investments Inc Has $2.65 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

VXF stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

