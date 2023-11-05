Atria Investments Inc Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 6.82% of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 589,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 51,062 shares in the last quarter.

WLDR stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $38.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.97.

The Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of multi-factor-selected securities from the developed markets, weighted in accordance with a proprietary risk model. WLDR was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Affinity.

