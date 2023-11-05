Atria Investments Inc Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

OXY stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on OXY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

