Atria Investments Inc Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.42% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP opened at $21.61 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

