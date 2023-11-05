Atria Investments Inc Has $2.88 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

